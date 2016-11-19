Local Operation Christmas Child wraps up Monday

During his childhood in Serbia in the 1990s, Sdjam Budimir received a small shoebox filled with Christmas gifts. Now as a young adult, he is helping to return the favor.

The 22-year-old Howard College basketball player was with his team Thursday afternoon helping to unload boxes at Allan’s Furniture for the annual Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child drive. Allan Johnson of Allan’s Furniture, 202 Scurry St., has served as the coordinator for the area’s drive for around 20 years.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The idea is for volunteers to pack a shoebox with items from toothbrushes to small stuffed animals to be delivered to millions of children worldwide for Christmas.

Budimir was one of those children.

“They said it was Christmas gifts from people from another part of the world,” Budimir recalled. He was five years old when he received his first shoebox.

“I got toothpaste. It was sweet because we didn’t get that. We got candy and toys,” he listed. “I got a Bible story for kids. I got some clothes, books, stuffed animals. I remember one year, each of us got two boxes. Of course, we were happy and always we would open it in the classroom, so your peers could see what you got and go from one person to another to see what you have in a box.”

The deadline to turn in box for the drive is fast approaching is 4 p.m. Monday at Allan's Furniture.

To participate, fill a box about the dimensions of a shoe box for either a boy or girl. Choose an age group such as 2 to 4 year olds, 5 to 9 year olds or 10 to 14 year olds and then purchase items for that age group. Some suggested items are toys such a plush animals, foam balls, balls; school supplies such as pencils, markers, crayons, notebooks, rulers; and other other items such as sunglasses, stickers, hair ribbons, coloring books, and jewelry. For more suggestions, visit Samaritan Purse at smaritanspurse.org/occ.

“I think Americans love to make people happy like ordinary people,” Budimir said. “They are sharing love by doing this. Even small things for some people will make other people much happier and maybe not change their lives but impact their lives greatly.