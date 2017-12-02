Local school districts plan holiday events

Just like everybody else, local school districts are gearing up for the holiday season. Big Spring ISD, Coahoma ISD, and Forsan ISD have scheduled the following Christmas-related events this December. With all the various Christmas-themed events, from dances to music programs, there's a chance for everyone to take part in this year's festivities:

Sunday, Dec. 3

• Big Spring High School band concert at 2 p.m. in the BSHS auditorium. Concert, marching, symphonic, and honor bands will perform. The marching band will perform the entire marching show for the the final time this year, lining the walls of the auditorium to give the audience a surround sound experience. The honor band will perform “Sleigh Ride” and “'Twas the Night Before Christmas” as well. The concert will be free, but canned food donations for the Salvation Army are encouraged.

Thursday, Dec 7

• Goliad Elementary is hosting a “Winter Wonderland” dance from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on their school's campus.

• First-grade classes at Moss Elementary will perform two separate Christmas programs. The first performance will take place Thursday at 6 p.m.

For the full list, see Sunday's edition of the Big Spring Herald