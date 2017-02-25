Local veterans help to beautify historic spring

Local veterans will be aiding in an effort to recreate an environment that once flourished around the historic spring, located at Comanche Trail Park.

Kent Ivey, an avid outdoorsmen and community volunteer, was struck with the project idea to not only plant local and native plants around the spring, which is currently being renovated, but to include VA veterans in on the process. Ivey met with Burr Williams, master naturalist on the Big Spring Renovation Project, in order to locate native plants from the local area. Together the two are working in conjunction with Kelly Cook, lead landscape architect, the Veterans Administration, the city of Big Spring, and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

“I approached the Veteran’s Administration about becoming a volunteer there and met with Ms. Williams, the volunteer coordinator,” Ivey said. “Then I started thinking about what to do. I have these veterans that are residents in the dorms back there and they’re able to get around. They’re mostly healthy guys, just there for counseling for one reason or another. So I kind of put together a project...I wanted to do something outdoors with them, and at the same time, this Big Spring project is going on.”

After speaking Williams, the two gathered the veterans from the VA and toured the historic spring site. During the tour, they explained the renovation project and the history of the spring and its importance. Ivey then proposed his plan to the veterans to locate, transplant, tend, and eventually have the native plants brought to the site.

Burr Williams is looking for the permission of land owners in the surrounding area to examine and possibly excavate plant species.

“We’re hoping to get a location or two where we can dig up some plants,” Williams said. “We’re hoping to find landowners along Beals Creek, east of town. Landowners can let me and couple other folks evaluate what aquatic or riparium plants that are on their property. I’m able to identify most plants along creek beds. I know what is native and what has been introduced.”

To contact Ivey or Williams about plant life or the project in general, visit the projects Facebook group at “Friends of Comanche Trail Park” or contact Ivey at 432-816-7402.