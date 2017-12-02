Locals performing in upcoming ballet

Get ready to witness Clara waltz with the flowers and the Nutcracker and Mouse Kind battle it out, in the ballet “The Nutcracker.” Come down to the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium Dec. 16 as the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra presents, Pyotr Iiyich Tchaikovsky's traditional ballet “The Nutcracker.” “The Nutcracker” is a ballet about in which a young girl, who's favorite Christmas toy comes alive and after defeating the evil Mouse King in battle whisks her away to a magical kingdom populated by dolls. The ballet will begin at 7:30 p.m. there at the Municipal Auditorium, and will feature dancers from the Midland Festival Ballet Company and local dancers from Stevi McKinnon’s Dance Gallery located in Big Spring.

“Every other year the Midland Ballet comes to do the Nutcracker for the community here in Big Spring,” said McKinnon. “They always ask if they can count on my kids in, and I always say yes!”