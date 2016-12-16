The long goodbye

It was a bittersweet moment for the long-time Victim Services co-workers Shann Parchman and Linda Calvio at Parchman’s retirement party. The two were both at a crossroads.

Parchman was retiring as the executive director of Victim Services while Calvio was stepping into her shoes.

“It’s been a wonderful 18 years,” Calvio said. “I couldn’t have made it without her. It’s like losing my right arm. This work is not something you apply for. It’s a calling. Not everyone is called to do it. You know when to pick up when others couldn’t do it and you know when to step in when others couldn’t step in. It’s not really goodbye, it’s another chapter.”

Parchman retired after 20 years at the agency.