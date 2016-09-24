Long-time county employee to retire

One of Howard County’s longest-tenured employees is calling it a career.

Irene Dominguez, who has directed the county’s indigent healthcare department for the past 30 years, will officially tender her resignation to county commissioners when they meet at 4 p.m. Monday.

Dominguez started work for the county in 1983 and was named director of the indigent healthcare office three years later.

“It’s time,” Dominguez said. “I’ve been here long enough and it’s time for me to do something different and go on to the next phase of my life. It’s been a great experience. The commissioners gave me the opportunity to run this program … and it’s been an honor and privilege to have served the community.”