Shirley LeBlanc and her husband Kenneth LeBlanc are prepping for a Native American themed exhibit and presentation titled Lords of the Southern Plains, coming up on Feb. 3 at the Heritage Museum of Big Spring. This will be their first exhibit at the museum, but they're known around West Texas for similar exhibits.

“A lot of items that will be shown are original Native American artifacts that were originally from this area, and they've also made a lot of items themselves,” said Tammy Schrecengost, director of Heritage Museum.

Some items were purchased by the LeBlancs and others came from various sources like pow wows and antique stores.

Setup for the upcoming exhibit will take place between now and Feb. 3, where all items will be on display in the museum's white room.

The opening reception will begin at 1 pm.