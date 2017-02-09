Love is in the air

Singing telegrams and decadent Valentine’s treats are quite the hit at Gale’s Bakery this month.

On Valentine’s Day, couples will have the opportunity to purchase themed singing telegrams, complete with live singing/music, festive treats, and fresh flowers. The fundraising partnership with Lt. Josh McKain of the Salvation Army and their “Val-O-Gram” have been a success the past couple of weeks, according to Gale Pittman of Gale’s Bakery.

“It started off slow, but it’s going strong,” Pittman said. “...The phone has been ringing off the hook today.”

Gale’s Bakery is donating a portion of their proceeds to the Salvation Army. $30 of each $50 Valentine’s Day package will be donated to the Salvation Army, according to Lt.

To schedule a singing telegram, call Gale’s Bakery at 433-267-8239.