Luncheon with U.S. Rep Arrington set for April

Tickets are now on sale for a community luncheon with U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Lubbock) set for April 13 in Big Spring.

Tickets are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce, 215 W. 3rd St., for $20 per person through Friday, March 31. From April 3 to 5, tickets will be on sale for $25. No tickets will be sold at the door.

The hour-long luncheon will be held at 11:45 a.m. April 13, in the East Room of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum located on the Howard College campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane.