Luncheon for U.S. Rep Arrington is Thursday

U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Lubbock) will be the guest of honor at a community luncheon set for Thursday where the first term representative is expected to give an update on the state of issues dominating the nation.

“The luncheon will begin at 11:45 a.m. in the East Room of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum located on the Howard College campus. Only ticket holders will be allowed to attend the luncheon. No tickets will be purchased at the door. The Chamber is hosting the luncheon.

Arrington serves the 19th District of West Texas in the U.S. Congress. The district consists of 29 counties including Big Spring, Abilene, and Lubbock.