Mackey motivates Steers

Motivational speaker, Stephen Mackey, spoke to the Steer athletes Wednesday morning at Big Spring High's athletic training center. Mr. Mackey spoke about the “importance of taking responsibility of your own life” and about “willingness to pay the price for your goals”.

Mr. Mackey's focus on “you being the most important person in your own story” is highly empowering and gives athletes the tools to look into the mirror for motivation.

His idea that “the lessons you learn in sports are applicable to everything you do in life” is an idea shared by many coaches and athletes, and sets the stage for young people to look to derive something from their athletic experience besides money and recognition. It lets young athletes know that the value of their athletic experience reaches much further than the field or court they compete on.

For full story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.