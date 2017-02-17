Maintaining a healthy heart
Friday, February 17, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
Glenda Stubbs looks over a booth at the health fair and expo held as part of the Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s “Healthy Heart, Healthy You,”program. The event was held Thursday night at the historic Hotel Settles. Following the health fair, a dinner was held where Dr. Charisse Ward discussed ways to ensure heart health, treatments, and preventative care. Ward is board-certified in internal and cardiovascular medicine.
