Making CHS history

COAHOMA — As Coahoma High School senior Ashley Ferguson signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Cisco College, she was also marking her place in local history.

Ferguson is the first player in the history of the four-year-old CHS volleyball program to sign a national letter of intent to play at the collegiate level.

”I’m kind of nervous because I am setting the standards and that is a little nerve racking, but I’m excited about it and ready to move on to a new chapter,” Ferguson said after signing the letter in front of a large audience of fellow Coahoma High School athletes in the high school library Tuesday afternoon.

CHS head volleyball coach Christina Cox said Ferguson has a history of setting high standards for herself.

“Ashley has been always determined since she was a freshman to really make this a goal and to accomplish it,” Cox said. “I am very proud of her. She worked very hard.”

Ferguson will report to camp at Cisco College in August.