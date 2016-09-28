Man arrested after standoff with police
Wednesday, September 28, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
A Big Spring man is in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement officials Monday afternoon.
Joe William Petty, 51, was arrested following the standoff, which began when investigators with the Department of Public Safety attempted to service an arrest warrant — Petty was being charged with manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine — at his residence on Bluebonnet Street.
