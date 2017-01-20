Man jailed on charge of murdering mother

A death that was at first a suspected suicide has turned into an alleged case of matricide.

Jason Luera, 32, of Big Spring was arrested and jailed Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the October 2016 death of his mother, Gloria Martinez, Big Spring police announced today.

Officers responding to a suicide report found Martinez’s body at a residence at 707 Lorilla in west Big Spring shortly after noon on Oct. 22, 2016. Big Spring Police Department Lt. Brian Gordon said detectives “found suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death and proceeded to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Luera had been living with his mother at the time of her death, “and had been considered a suspect in this horrific crime,” Gordon said today.