Mardi Gras theme to highlight annual Chamber banquet

Mardi Gras is the theme for the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.

Tickets are now on sale. The annual event will feature jazz music played live by Jazz Café, a band from Odessa. A highlight of the annual banquet is the Big Spring Area Chamber’s Man and Women of the Year announcement recognizing individuals who are making positive changes to the community every day, ValVerde said.

Also at this banquet, the chamber will be presenting the Russ McEwen Community Hero award.

For more information visit the Chamber offices at 215 West Third or call 263-7641. The deadline to purchase a ticket is Feb. 1.