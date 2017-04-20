Master the Mountain 5/10K is Saturday at Big Spring State Park

The 19th annual Master the Mountain 5/10K this Saturday has people tying up their running shoes and preparing for another race around the mountain.

The event usually draws in over a hundred participants and there will be prizes for first, second, and third place however everyone receives a finisher medal as well as a t-shirt. Each year the run has a benefit target, and this year the target was the Permian Basin Women’s Resource Center.

The race begins at 9 a.m.

If your interested in participating in the event its strongly advised that you register ahead of time to guarantee you get your Master the Mountain shirt and finishing medal. To register you can go online to www.permianbasinevents.com or you can show up by 8 am Saturday, the day of the run at the Big Spring State Park however the gates close at 8:30 a.m. for the safety of the runners. Registration cost $25 for the 5k and $30 for the 10k if you register early online, and if you register the day of the race its $30 for the 5k and $35 for the 10k.