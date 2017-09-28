'Medicare and You' presentation scheduled tonight

Think you understand Medicare? Think again. A local insurance agent has organized a short discussion on the topic tonight.

John Scott of Texas Insurance Associates Inc. will present "Medicare and You" this evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Canterbury South Assisted Living Apartments, 1700 S. Lancaster.

"I'm trying to educate people about Medicare. People just don't understand Medicare. They think they understand what it is, but they don't because it's a government program, and it's complicated. I'm going to try to answer all their questions and I'm going to have some general information."

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.