Meet rock legends Quiet Riot, Great White

Fans will have the chance to purchase tickets for a meet and greet with Quiet Riot and Great White during the 2017 Alon USA and 7/11 Funtastic Fourth.

The tickets for the meet and greet will be $100 for each band. To purchase tickets contact a member of the Downtown Revitalization Association whose information can be found on there website www.bigspringdra.com

Also, organizers have added a VIP section sponsored by Towneplace Suites by Marriott where people will have the luxury of getting some of the best seats in front of the stage with its own private bar and restrooms.

“Not having to stand in line for beer is a major plus right there,” said Allen Johnson, an organizer for the event.

The Towneplace Suites VIP section will have private Porta Potties and special guests will be making appearances. Tickets for the VIP section will cost $50 dollars per night or $85 for both nights, but tickets are selling out fast according to Christy Brorman, President for the Downtown Revitalization Association.

Funtastic Fourth is Friday and Saturday, June 23-24. For any more information regarding the Alon and 7/11 Funtastic Fourth or and of its events visit there website www.bigspringdra.com. You can also find contact information for DRA members and a full schedule of the two day event.