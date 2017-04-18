Middletons honored as HSWCD Wildlife Conservationists for 2017

Long-time Howard County ranchers John and Cindy Middleton were named the the Wildlife Conservationists for 2017 by the Howard Soil and Water Conservation District (HSWCD) Monday night.

“We think it’s a really nice honor and we appreciate getting an award this year,” John Middleton said. “We put in a lot of work and we care about what we do.”

The Middletons have a ranch in northern Howard County where, besides cattle, they also allow use of their land by hunters, mostly for quail hunting.

“This husband and wife team have completed many conservation practices on their land with a goal to enhance and maintain wildlife habitat,” Mark Morgan, HSWCD board president told the crowd gathered in the east room of the Howard College Dorothy Garrett Coliseum during the organization’s annual banquet. “The primary wildlife species of concern is quail, but all conservation practices completed also benefit white tail deer, pronghorn antelope, and other non-game species.”

Also during the banquet, the winners of the HSWCD poster and essay student contests were announce. Nine students received first place out of 94 entries in the poster contest and a Goliad Elementary third grader received the top award in the essay contest.

This year’s poster and essay contest was themed “We all Need Trees.” First place winners received a monetary prize along with a pecan tree seedling. Teachers and principals from the schools the winning students attend were also honored with a pecan seedling.