Mike Ritchey rehired as BSHS principal

It's often said that the third time's a charm. Perhaps two-time Big Spring High School principal Mike Ritchey's third crack at the high school's helm will be a charm; but, then, his first two rounds at the job were pretty charmed too.

"Oh yeah, we're glad he's back," said Big Spring ISD spokesman George Bancroft. "He'll be starting soon."

Bancroft said retirement hasn't agreed with Ritchey, who retired from the position for the second time in the summer of 2016.

"We posted the position and we had some applicants. (Ritchey) was considering coming back to the junior high and coaching and teaching. He has not enjoyed being retired," Bancroft said. "So we kind of had a dialogue going with him anyway. When this position opened up, we said, 'Hey, how about this one?' It just worked out well for everyone."

