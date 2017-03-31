Mini short film festival tonight at Desert Flower

Local filmmakers are setting up for a mini short film festival at the Desert Flower Art Bar at 9 p.m tonight. James Fite of Check Your Brain Productions and Brandon Johnson of Cruiserfilms have curated a list of worth-watching short films from festivals they have attended.

The short films that are set to be shown contain everything from the comedy-western “The GunFighter”, to the Canadian film “Grocery Store Action Movie”. The short films range anywhere between about five to 25 minutes in length and contain a mix of genres and cinematic styles. The event is open to the public but due to the nature of some of the films, the event will be age restricted.