Minor train derailment occurred Sunday

Union Pacific crews have been cleaning up from a minor train derailment near the Birdwell Lane/I-20 overpass which occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to Union Pacific Spokesperson Jeff DeGraff, a train was heading into the Big Spring rail yard when eight rail cars derailed.

“All the cars were carrying sand,” DeGraff said. “There were no hazardous material.”

DeGraf said the accident caused some delays along the track on Sunday.