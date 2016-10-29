Mobile biology lab, bids on tap for HC meeting

Howard College trustees will consider bids on a mobile biology lab when they meet on Monday.

According to Dr. Cheryl Sparks, Howard College president, the lab will be an “enhancement to the current biology program.” The movable lab can be transported to different campuses in the college district as well as to the numerous school districts Howard College serves. Funding from the lab comes from an eStart Grant.

Trustees will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Tumbleweed Room, located in the Student Union Building on the Big Spring campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane.