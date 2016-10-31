Mobile Meals provides nutritious meals to homebound seniors

Around 75 homebound senior citizens living in Big Spring receive at least one nutritious meal a day during the week thanks to a group of volunteers of the Mobile Meals program.

“What I love about this is you get to meet people,” said Maria Ontiveros, director of the Mobile Meals program. “Yes, you see some people decline (in their health) but you also see some really pick up because they are getting some nourishment. One lady was overcoming a temporary illness and really looked bad but after a couple of months of meals delivered to her home, she called and said she didn’t need the meals. I saw her and she looked like a different person.”

Mobile Meals in one of the 15 agencies which receives funding from the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County.