A moment to reflect

During the Howard County commissioner’s meeting Monday, County Judge Kathryn Wiseman took a moment to recognize two important historical events.

Commissioners approved a resolution to declare April 6, 2017 as World War I Remembrance Day in Howard County to mark the centennial of the United States’ declaration of war against Imperial Germany.

During the America’s participation in the Great War or the war to end all wars, more than 100,000 U.S. soldiers were killed including seven from Howard County. Those men where Ben F. Amos, Joe C. Barnett, Leonard Fisher, James H. Greer, William F. Martin, Grover C. Shaw, and St. Elmo Thomas whose names are inscribed along with World War II and Vietnam veterans at a memorial located at the east side of the Howard County Courthouse.

Wiseman also marked another historical event during the meeting and one significant to the Texas Revolution.

“On this day, 181 years ago was the Goliad massacre,” Wiseman said. “It was an event that occurred on March 27, 1836 during the Texas Revolution.”

Hundreds of prisoners of war from the army of the Republic of Texas were killed by the Mexican army in the town of Goliad, Texas. Among those killed was Colonel James W. Fannin

The killing was under the orders of Antino Lopez de Santa Ana.