Monday is last day for AARP Tax Assistance program

Residents have one last session to receive free assistance with their 2017 federal tax forms as volunteers with the AARP Tax Assistance program will wrap up their season Monday.

The last session will begin at 8 a.m. at the Dora Roberts Civic Center, located in the Comanche Trail Park. Although volunteers open the doors at 8 a.m., usually by 9 a.m. the session is filled. Many people show up about 7:30 a.m. to wait in line.

To receive help, please bring a photo ID, your Social Security Card and all tax information such as W-2s, 1099 forms, a 1095 form that shows you have health care insurance, and any other forms needed to determine income. Bringing a copy of last year’s filing and paperwork is strongly recommended.

Once all the paperwork is filled out, volunteers can then e-file the returns for those who request it.

Volunteers are not trained to assist with more complex tax issues such as rental property, debt forgiveness, and foreclosures.

The deadline to file the 2016 federal tax forms is Tuesday, April 18.