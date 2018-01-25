Moss Elementary receives thanks

Students at Moss Elementary in Big Spring are proving you're never too young to make a difference.

Teachers and students at the K-2 school banded together to assist a school that was hard hit by Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that affected 13 million people from Texas through Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky.

“Right after Hurricane Harvey, our kids were very concerned about the kids down south,” said Moss Elementary Principal Kaitlin Jeffrey. “Little guys are very compassionate people and we wanted to foster that compassion by helping some of the hurricane victims. Our goal was to pull together and make sure other kids had a great start to the school year like we'd had.”

After much research and consideration, Moss Elem decided to adopt Hitchcock Primary School in Hitchcock, Texas.

