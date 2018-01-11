Mt. Bethel Baptist to host MLK walk Monday

For years Mt.Bethel Baptist Church has shown homage to King and his dream of living in a nation where people are judged by the content of their heart and not the color of their skin, by encouraging the whole community to come together to walk as one.

“The walk is a great way of making sure King’s dream doesn’t die,” said Ida Hambrick, a four-year member of the church. “When I joined Mt. Bethel Baptist, I was looking for a church that gives back, a church that’s involved with the community and whatever is going on.”

The MLK Commemorative Walk will be on Jan. 15, MLK Day, at 6 p.m. The walk will start at the corner of Gregg St. and Martin Luther King Blvd. Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home is offering its parking lot to those who come for the walk.

“Kids and adults can either walk or ride skateboards, bikes, rollerblades, whatever,” said Hambrick. “This is a community event. We want all members of the community to come and walk together to show honor to the man and represent his dream.”

