Multiple accidents on I-20 claim life of one

One person was killed after multiple collisions occurred on Interstate 20 east of Big Spring Tuesday afternoon.

John Jacob Henry, 32, of Gun Barrell City, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained as a result of the accident, according to a release by the Big Spring Police Department this morning. He was driving a white Freightliner tractor trailer heading westbound when the vehicle was hit head on by another 18-wheeler whose driver had lost control avoiding another vehicle.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to mile marker 182 in reference to a one-vehicle roll over involving a Black Nissan Frontier pickup, the release said.

“It was determined the Black Nissan Frontier pickup had been traveling eastbound on IH-20 when it lost control and rolled coming to a rest in the median of the east and westbound lanes,” Lt. Brian Gordon of the Big Spring Police Department stated in the release. "(Big Spring Police) officers and (Howard County Sheriff’s) deputies were on scene and working the accident when a 2002 white Freightliner truck tractor pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound at the 181 MM when a vehicle had slowed in front of the 2002 White Freightliner. The driver of the 18-wheeler took evasive actions to avoid the vehicle but lost control, crossed the median into the westbound lane striking the second Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Henry head on.”

A third accident occurred a few minutes later.

“The Big Spring Police Department is awaiting a scale diagram of the scene from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the investigation has been turned over to the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division,” he continued. “First Responders released the scene at approx. 9:30 p.m. and at the time of this release, TXDOT (Texas Department of Public Safety) is still at the location providing traffic control while the scene continues to be cleared of debris.”

Traffic heading westbound was shuttered to the north service road for several hours Tuesday while emergency crews worked the scene. Both eastbound lanes were open but traffic around the accident slow considerably for some time.