Museum uncovers gem in warehouse

It’s quite a nice feeling to rediscover a forgotten treasure in the bottom of a storage closet. That’s just what happened at the Heritage Museum recently.

While straightening up the museum’s warehouse, James Johnston, museum president, discovered eight, large wood panels painted with scenes of late 1800s/early 1900s Big Spring. The panels once hung in the old McDonald’s restaurant which was located for years on North Gregg Street close to Interstate 20.

Museum Curator Tammy Schrecengost said she was aware of the panels but had never actually laid eyes on the artwork.

“The panels were donated to the museum back when the building was torn down,” Schrecengost said. “It was a project done before my time here at the museum. I don’t really know the details of the original project. My guess is McDonald’s commissioned an artist – and I don’t know the name of the artist unfortunately – who used old photos of Big Spring we have in our collection. We still have the original photos.”

The panels will be a permeant display at the museum.