NazFamily Church plans 31st annual Drive-Through Nativity

A Big Spring Christmas tradition will take place again this weekend – for the 31st straight year.

It's First Church of the Nazarene's annual Drive-Through Nativity, with actors, sets, a recorded narration, and live animals depicting the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Christ.

"We are excited to present for the 31st time the NazFamily Church's annual Drive-Through Nativity, and hope that every person in Big Spring and surrounding areas has the opportunity to come and see Jesus' life from his birth to his death, and his resurrection," said NazFamily Pastor Calvary Callender.

The event will be this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, Callender said.

"The 8th, 9th, and 10th, we will be presenting the Nativity from 6:30 to 9:30 each evening," he said. "So they just show up at the church, the address is 1400 Lancaster, and they will receive a tape or CD in English or Spanish that will narrate for them as they drive through. Some cars don't have CD players or tape players, so the narrated nativity is also on our app, so they'll have access to it through our app. There are greeters at the beginning that will walk them through the instructions; either give them a tape or CD; if they don't have that, they'll give them instructions on how to get to the app."

