Neugebauer questions prison decision
Tuesday, September 20, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
U.S. Rep. Randy Neugebauer says he has serious questions about a recent federal Department of Justice announcement that it will phase out federal use of private prisons, a decision that would impact GEO Group facilities in Big Spring.
Neugebauer and five other Texas congressman sent a letter to DOJ officials Friday saying the decision would adversely affect several Texas communities.
