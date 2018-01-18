New Big Spring Visitor Guide available at CVB

What's your favorite thing about Big Spring?

Chances are, you'll find it in the new "Big Spring, Texas, Official Visitor Guide" created and published by the Big Spring Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"We have done a Visitors Guide brochure forever," said Big Spring Tourism Coordinator Hayley Herrera. "(Community Services Director) Debbie (Wegman) and I sat down and talked about expanding it. We have a lot more to offer that we felt like the brochure wasn't being able to share with visitors. I had looked at several other visitors centers and visitors bureaus that were doing magazines. You can just go into a lot more depth about things. You can share more about the attractions and things when you have 40 pages to work with instead of just three. We sat down and decided that, especially with our brand-new website that we launched in April, that it was easier and better to be able to share everything that we have to offer in a magazine form."

Herrera said the CVB partnered with Raymond Johnston and West Texas Travel Hosts.

"It is a quarterly publication. We contracted with him, and he and his graphic designer did all the graphic design of it," she said. "I gave all the information. We supplied all of the pictures, and I kind of had veto power over everything that they did. It took a while because there was a lot of back and forth over what we really wanted. But I'd say that when we really sat down and truly started working on it, and I finally got all the information to them, it probably took about three months of actually working on the magazine."

To read more, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.