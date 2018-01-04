New downtown park and plaza coming to Big Spring

A new park and entertainment plaza is in the works for Big Spring.

City Manager Todd Darden discussed the project – which will be jointly funded by the city of Big Spring and Cap Rock Holding Corp., a company owned by G. Brint Ryan. Through another venture, the Settles Hotel Development Co., Ryan bought and restored the famous Big Spring landmark, the Settles hotel.

Darden said the project, at this point, has a projected total cost of about $3.7 million. Although the arrangement was originally a two-thirds/one-third split, with the city paying one-third of the total cost, Darden said the agreement limits the city to a $1 million outlay. The rest of the cost will be borne by Cap Rock Holding.

"I think (Ryan) said $3.7 million," Darden said. "But we’re only on the hook for our $1 million. We can’t go over that because that’s what we originally agreed to."

Negotiations currently underway with Cap Rock Holding involve what exactly the city's portion of the cost will consist of.

"What he basically wanted from us was $1 million cash. It was a two-thirds/one-third split. Our one-third would be a million," Darden said. "Brint has said that we can do a portion of ours in-kind. What we’re trying to do right now is nail down what that in-kind can be. It could be materials and labor, it has to be associated with public use, those kind of things. We’re even talking about a long-term lease with an option to buy."

The park and plaza will be located between the Settles Hotel and the West Texas Centers for MHMR administrative building on the west, and the City Hall and Municipal Auditorium on the east. On the north and south, it will be bounded by Third and Fourth streets, respectively.

