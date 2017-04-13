A new era in local health care

An open house was held Wednesday afternoon to mark the completion of the renovation of the West Texas Medical Plaza and the opening of Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center.

The $4.5 million renovation project of what was formerly known as Malone and Hogan Clinic by new owners Greystone Brokerage & Development of Brentwood, Tenn., included extensive renovations to the building, parking area, and landscaping.

“I’ve been doing this for about a decade now and I’ve been working with probably 30 or 40 hospitals around the country,” Wright said. “The one thing I’ve noticed is a lot of hospitals can be very complacent and satisfied by obtaining the status quo and I definitely don’t see that here and I don’t think you have that here. “From the time I’ve been coming here, the hospital has been focuses on the how to recruit the best specialized care into Big Spring and anytime they can keep someone from driving an hour to see a doctor it’s a win for the hospital and a win for the patient,” he continued. “So we hope that the West Texas Medical Plaza can contribute to that mission.”

During the ceremony, Ken Birdsong, president of Greystone, announced the company partnered with the State National Bank, the architecture firm and construction firm for the project to donate $7,500 to the Big Spring High School baseball program as a way of giving back to the community

A ribbon cutting was held in the front lobby to mark the event. Following, hospital staff provided tours of the new facility for the public.