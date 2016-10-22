New head librarian search on tap at county commissioners meeting

For several months, Howard County has been in need of someone to run the county library. But needing someone and finding the right someone have proven to be two entirely different things.

When county commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the third floor courtroom of the county courthouse, one of the major issues they will tackle is the search — which to date has been fruitless — for a head librarian to replace Hollis McCright, who resigned earlier this year.

County Judge Kathryn Wiseman said two issues have proved to be stumbling blocks in finding a new librarian — qualifications and money.

“We have not attracted a suitable candidate for the library,” Wiseman said. “I suspect it’s because of the limited salary, but there’s nothing we can do about that.”