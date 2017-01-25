New Howard County Chief Appraiser introduces herself to college trustees

The new Howard County Chief Appraiser stopped into the Howard College board of trustees meeting Monday to introduce herself.

Lisa Reyna officially began the job as the county’s chief appraiser on Jan. 1, replacing Ronnie Babcock.

“I have a big job ahead of me for sure,” Reyna said. “Although it’s going to be challenging, I’m really up for the task. I’ve been with the appraisal district — next month — for 11 years.”

The appraisal district is responsible for appraising property and mineral values in the district. Taxing entities uses these number to determine their yearly tax base and figure their upcoming budgets.