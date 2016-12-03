New information on school bus fatality

DPS has released information regarding a late night crash that killed a Iraan cheerleader sponsor Friday night.

Elizabeth Pop, 52, of Iraan, Texas was pronounced dead at Scenic Mountain Medical Center by Howard County Justice of the Peace Judge Robert Fitzgibbons after the van she was a passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, according to DPS.

A 2007, Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by Nijimbere Eliphase, 40, of Richardson, Texas, “was traveling eastbound on IH-20 in the outside lane behind a black passenger car,” the release said. “The black passenger car slammed on its brakes and (the freightliner) veered to the right to avoid colliding with the black passenger car. “

The tracker then lost control, cross the medium and entered the westbound lanes of I-20 where it collided with a 2015 Chevrolet van which was carrying the high school cheerleaders back from attending a playoff game held earlier that night in Colorado City.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. near mile marker 173, a mile west of Big Spring.