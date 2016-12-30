On New Years Day, take a hike

Lake Colorado City State Park is getting ready to jump into 2017 on the right foot. Sunday, the state park will be holding a New Year’s Day day hike for those with resolutions to get active.

To celebrate the start of a new year, the hike is geared toward families and those who have made resolutions to get fit or get outside more in 2017.

“First day hikes are a fantastic way to start off the new year,” said Kyle O’Haver, park superintendent. “Make the commitment that this will be your year to get outside or to get more exercise. Join us at the park for a hike to start your commitment off on the right foot.”

The nearly two-mile long hike will cover modest terrain and will be followed by a 20-30 minute session of low impact aerobics. O’Haver encourages those who will be in attendance to wear warm and comfortable clothes including gloves, ear muffs, and head covering. Like the campfire program, this event is free but requires participants to pay a daily entrance fee.

The First Day Hike will be held on Sun day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The hike will take off from the Recreational Hall. For additional information about either event, call the state park office at 325-728-3931.