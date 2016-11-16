Nominations for local man/woman of year now accepted

Nominations for the Man and Woman of the Year are now being taken at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.

The honor is given to one man and one woman each year at the annual Chamber Banquet to recognize everyday people in the community who make a difference, said Debbye ValVerde, chamber executive director.

“This our chance to honor people who make a difference in our community but doesn’t always receive credit for making Big Spring and Howard County a better place to live,” ValVerde said.

To make a nomination, the nominator must be a Chamber member. The nominee does not.

The deadline to turn in the nomination form is Jan. 9, 2017. Forms can be sent to Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce; 215 W. Third St. or P.O. Box 1391; Big Spring, Texas 79721, or dropped off at the Chamber offices at 215 W. Third St.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 432-263-7641.