NORAD to track Santa’s Christmas Eve flight

With the help of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), your family can track Santa from the comfort of your own home on the night of Christmas Eve.

This year marks the 61st year NORAD has tracked down St. Nick and his eight tiny reindeer after a misprint in a Colorado Spring based Sears Roebuck & Co advertisement. The misprint directed children to call CONAD, (the predecessor to NORAD) rather than Santa Claus.

“The Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole,” according to the NORAD Santa website. “Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.”

