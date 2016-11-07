Northside Community Center: Helping the less fortunate
Monday, November 7, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
After more than 30 years, Northside Community Center's mission remains unchanged — lend a helping hand to Howard County's less fortunate citizens.
Children's summer programs, legal aid, and financial aid for rent, utilities, and education are among the many services provided by the center, which is one of the member agencies of the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County.
For more of this story, read Monday's edition of the Herald.
