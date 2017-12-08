Nutcracker Ballet returns to Big Spring stage

In 1816, German author E.T.A. Hoffman wrote a fairy tale about a young girl who receives a magical nutcracker for Christmas. The story, after being rewritten by French author Alexandre Dumas of "The Three Musketeers" fame, was adapted into a ballet by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Saturday, Dec. 16, that story will come to life at Big Spring's Municipal Auditorium as the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Keith Graumann will provide the music, and students of Big Spring's Dance Gallery and dancers from the Midland Festival Ballet Company will provide the action, in a one-night-only performance of Tchaikovsky's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker Ballet."

Graumann said that, despite its fairy-tale like quality, "The Nutcracker" is not a kid's show.

"Contrary to some people's belief, it's not a children's production. I call it an 'adult fantasy.' It just happens to have a setting at Christmastime," he said. "In fact, some of the dances are somewhat provocative. So it is an adult production, and it was meant to be when Tchaikovsky first composed it. It does have a lot of fun places for children to enjoy."

