Odessa 12K to raise awareness about veteran suicide

About 20 military veterans across the United States take their own lives each day.

The Midland Vet Center, part of the West Texas VA Health Care System, has planned a Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness 12K Walk/Run this Saturday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m. to raise awareness about the problem.

"September is Suicide Awareness Month, and so myself and the Transitioning Care Management Team with the VA decided last year – we actually started this last year – we needed to do something," said Vet Center Outreach Specialist LeAnne Thornton. "So we did this walk just to bring awareness. That's really all it is. It's just to bring awareness to the Permian Basin about how many veterans kill themselves. It's just a self-paced walk. Some of our guys actually ran it last year. Some of us were like, 'Mmm, no, I'm gonna walk. So it's just self-paced."

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Chris Kyle Monument, 8050 Texas 191 in Odessa, and proceed to Highway 1788 before turning around and returning to the monument.

