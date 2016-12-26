Oh Christmas tree, what to do with thee?

Now Christmas is over, it's time to think about what to do with the live Christmas tree.

Starting Tuesday, you can take your live trees to the city-county landfill, and staff at the landfill will take them off your hands for no charge. The offer is good through Saturday, January 14, said Johnny Womack, public works director for the city of Big Spring.

“We’ll put them in our tree pile, then grind them down in February,” Womack said.

The old trees will have a second life of sorts, Womack noted — wood chips recovered after the grinding process will be used at the landfill and city parks for erosion control and water conservation.

Whatever you do, Womack added, don’t put your discarded trees in a dumpster or in the alley.

“We are really encouraging people to bring their trees out to the landfill, and not dump them in the alley where they’d be a fire hazard,” he said.