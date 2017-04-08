Old Settlers gets a makeover

Old Settlers Pavilion at Comanche Trail Park recently received an upgrade thanks to members of the Leadership Big Spring group.

Part of the leadership program, which is sponsored by the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, involves taking members of the class to participate in activities that benefit the community and the city.

“Leadership Big Spring is part of the Chamber of Commerce. One of the criteria for it is, each group has to do a community project,” said Dee Lindsay, a member of the class.

Leadership class projects are designed to promote leadership in the individuals by having to take on the initiative of finishing the task, as well as work within a group setting.

This particular leadership class chose to repaint a pavilion at Comanche Trail Park.

The Old Settlers Pavillion is one of three at the park open to the public.

Time and usage have taken their toll on the equipment. The Old Settlers Pavillion has long needed some attention, but it was not until the group began work that they realized it would be a bigger job than they had originally anticipated.

“We were initially going to just sand the tables down and repaint them,” stated Lindsay. “However the table’s wood was worn down and falling apart.”

So the group collected donations from a few local hardware stores that were more than willing to help out.

With the new supplies, the class was able to replace the pavilion’s tables’ old and worn out wood, as well as paint and finish the pavilion.