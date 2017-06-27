Once every ‘century’

The agave americana plant, also known as the “century plants” or the “American aloe”, is a special plant that gained its nickname from it's semelparous nature. In other words, this means the plant only flowers once at the end of its long life which can range anywhere from 10 to 30 years, and some have even been reported living longer. This particular “century plant” is located on Main Street and has reached the flowering stage of its life cycle.