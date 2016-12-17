One last push

It’s crunch time for the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County.

Although the official 2016 campaign has ended, United Way is only a little less than 70 percent of its $330,000 goal and officials are trying to make one last big push before the allocation board meets to distribute funds.

“We go to allocations the first part of January,” said Sandy Stewart, who is serving part time as executive director to oversee the campaign through the allocation process and to help with the transition of the newly hire full time executive director. “We still have this month in December to try to get money coming.”

Monies from the campaign are used to help fund 15 area agencies that provide services throughout the community.

“We appreciate all the donations that have come in and understand that right now in this economy it is really hard for people to give,” Stewart said. “If everybody gives just a little bit or for those who have given, to give a little bit more, you are helping our community support services that provide a wide range of services from helping to feed the home bound elderly to after school programs — all the agencies.”

For more information visit the United Way office located inside the Big Spring Chamber of Commerce and Big Spring Economic Development building, 215 West Third St or call the office at 267-5201.