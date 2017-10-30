One outstanding principal

Coahoma ISD is proud to announce Charlotte Stovall, former principal of Coahoma High School and current executive director of curriculum and instruction, has been named ESC Region 18’s Outstanding Principal of the Year by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP).

Stovall said she was surprised and honored to be nominated and chosen by a group of her peers within the region.

“I love what I do. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work with kids every day,” Stovall said. “We are molding our future and the time I spend with them is amazing. Some people have a job they go to every day. When I go to work, it’s not a job. I have an opportunity to make a change in some child’s life. I think that’s pretty cool, and I love it.”

Stovall earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degree in education at Angelo State University in San Angelo. She has 22 years of experience in the education field.

“My first year of teaching was at Coahoma Elementary as a kindergarten teacher,” Stovall said. “I then began teaching for Colorado ISD and stayed there for 16 years as a teacher, counselor, and principal.”

